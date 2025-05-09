RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Auxerre vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 10, 2025

Auxerre vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 10, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Auxerre vs Nantes prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Auxerre Auxerre
Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Auxerre - Nantes
-
- : -
France, Auxerre, Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps
Nantes Nantes
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.71
The Matchday 33 clash of the French Ligue 1 between Auxerre and Nantes will take place this Saturday at the Abbé-Deschamps stadium. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Auxerre continue to drop points in Ligue 1, suffering their third defeat in four matches after falling 1-2 to Le Havre last round. However, for Christophe Pélissier’s side, this was hardly a blow—the club secured their top-flight status for next season long ago and are not challenging for European spots, sitting 10th in the table. After this poor run, Auxerre’s goal difference has slipped into the negative (46:47), though the team consistently finds the net—having now scored in eight consecutive Ligue 1 matches.

At home, Auxerre’s results have been mixed: in eight of their last ten league matches, they’ve failed to win (5 draws, 3 losses). It’s clear the team has little motivation left at this stage, but they continue to maintain a certain attacking standard, scoring at least once in nearly every game.

Nantes are still enduring a tough spell in Ligue 1, extending their winless run to four matches (2 draws, 2 defeats). Last round, the Bretons lost 0-1 to Angers, failing to score for the second game running. This poor result dropped them to 15th in the table, with their lead over the relegation playoff zone now just one point.

Moreover, Nantes have persistent defensive issues on the road—having conceded in each of their last 15 away matches. Their away form leaves much to be desired: they’ve failed to win 12 of their last 14 away games in Ligue 1 (4 draws, 8 defeats). This inconsistency away from home has cost Mark Dugue’s team crucial points in their battle for survival, and the upcoming test against Auxerre will be a serious challenge to their resilience.

Probable lineups

  • Auxerre: Donovan Léon – Fredrik Oppegård, Clément Akpa, Sinaly Diomandé, Jubal, Paul Joly – Gaëtan Perrin, Han-Noah Massengo, Assane Dioussé, Ado Onaiwu – Lassine Sinayoko
  • Nantes: Anthony Lopes – Kelvin Amian, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nathan Zézé, Fabien Centonze – Pedro Chirivella, Johann Lepenant, Louis Leroux – Matthis Abline, Mostafa Mohamed, Moses Simon

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first half of the season, Nantes confidently beat Auxerre 2-0
  • The "both teams to score" bet has landed in two of their last five meetings
  • The "over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in two of their last five encounters

Prediction

Auxerre have long since lost any real motivation and are calmly seeing out the season, already assured of their Ligue 1 status. The situation is very different for Nantes. The Bretons are fighting desperately for survival, and a win here could significantly boost their chances. If they grab three points, they’ll at least secure a place in the playoffs, opening up a five-point gap from the drop zone. We believe the "both teams to score" bet at odds of 1.71 looks like a strong pick here.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.71
