Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025

One of the fixtures of the 33rd round of the German championship will take place this Saturday in Kiel, where local side Holstein will host Freiburg. I suggest a bet on goals in this match with an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

Marcel Rapp’s team is still locked in a desperate fight for Bundesliga survival and has already managed to notch two consecutive victories. In their last match this past Sunday, Holstein pulled off a real shocker by defeating Augsburg away 3-1. The Storks had a tough game, but the brilliant performance of goalkeeper Thomas Dähne, who made nine saves, along with clinical finishing of their created chances, allowed the team to claim these vital three points.

After this victory, Kiel remains in 17th place with 25 points, but still has promotion hopes alive: they are just one point off 16th, with Hoffenheim six points ahead. Before the Augsburg clash, the Storks had shown fighting spirit: they beat Borussia Mönchengladbach (4-3), drew with Mainz (1-1) and Leipzig (1-1), losing only at home to St. Pauli (1-2).

In Bundesliga matchday 32, Freiburg played out a 2-2 draw at home against Bayer. The first half was controlled by the hosts: they dominated possession, fired five shots (three on target) and opened the scoring in the 44th minute, racking up 0.50 xG. The visitors looked passive, barely creating any chances. After the break, Freiburg doubled their lead thanks to an own goal in the 48th minute, but Bayer fought back — scoring in the 82nd and snatching a draw in stoppage time (90+3).

This result saw Freiburg consolidate fourth place with 52 points, keeping their Champions League hopes very much alive. A win in the next round would strengthen their position in the battle with Dortmund and Leipzig. April was a busy month: the team picked up three wins and two draws. Recent highlights include victories over Wolfsburg (1-0) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (2-1).

Probable lineups

Holstein : Thomas Dähne – Marco Komenda, Dominik Jaworszek, Nicolai Remberg, Lasse Rosenboom – Timo Becker, John Tolkin, Suto Machino, Armin Gigovic – Steven Skrzybski, Alexander Berndarsson

: Thomas Dähne – Marco Komenda, Dominik Jaworszek, Nicolai Remberg, Lasse Rosenboom – Timo Becker, John Tolkin, Suto Machino, Armin Gigovic – Steven Skrzybski, Alexander Berndarsson Freiburg: Florian Müller – Philipp Lienhart, Lukas Kübler, Maximilian Rosenfelder, Christian Günter – Patrick Osterhage, Maximilian Eggestein, Lucas Höler, Ritsu Doan, Vincenzo Grifo – Gregoritsch

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first half of the season, Freiburg beat their opponent 3-2

The teams also met in the 2018 German Cup, when Holstein won 2-1 at home

The "Over 2.5 total goals" bet has won in four of Freiburg's last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers give Freiburg the edge here, offering odds of 2.10. We believe the visitors, at the very least, will avoid defeat, so our pick is “Freiburg to win with a 0 handicap” at odds of 1.60.