Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025

One of the fixtures of the 33rd round of the German Bundesliga will take place on Saturday at the An der Alten Försterei, where local side Union will host Heidenheim. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a solid value.

Match preview

In the previous round, Union faced Werder Bremen and the match ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Currently, Union Berlin sits 13th in the table with 37 points to their name. The team is confidently keeping its distance from the relegation zone and, even in an unfavorable scenario, will avoid relegation playoffs. At the same time, there’s still a chance to climb higher in the standings.

April proved to be a tense and eventful month for the Berliners: a win over Wolfsburg (1-0), draws with Bayer (0-0), Bochum (1-1), and a goal-fest against Stuttgart (4-4). During this stretch, the team scored and conceded eight goals each, showing attacking prowess but also defensive frailties. In 16 home matches, Union has picked up five wins and suffered the same number of defeats.

Frank Schmidt’s team continues their tense fight for Bundesliga survival. In the previous round, Heidenheim clashed with direct relegation rival Bochum. Both sides tried to play aggressively in attack, but finishing left much to be desired—resulting in a goalless draw (0-0). It was an even and nervous contest, with no winner decided.

After that match, Heidenheim remains 16th with 26 points—that’s the relegation playoff spot. The gap to the safety of 15th is five points. The team still maintains a comfortable distance from the direct relegation zone, but the battle for survival is far from over. In April, Heidenheim played five matches: one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their only victory came away to Stuttgart (1-0).

Probable lineups

Union : Frederik Rønnow – Leopold Querfeld, Danilho Doekhi, Diogo Leite – Josip Juranović, Lucas Tousart, Rani Khedira, Tom Rothe – Benedict Hollerbach, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Marin Ljubičić

: Frederik Rønnow – Leopold Querfeld, Danilho Doekhi, Diogo Leite – Josip Juranović, Lucas Tousart, Rani Khedira, Tom Rothe – Benedict Hollerbach, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Marin Ljubičić Heidenheim: Kevin Müller – Benedikt Gimber, Marnon Busch, Patrick Mainka, Frans Krätzig – Jan Schöppner, Adrian Beck, Niklas Dorsch, Seorlar Conteh, Omar Haktab Traoré – Marvin Pieringer

Match facts and head-to-head

In the reverse fixture, Heidenheim defeated their opponent 2-0

The "over 2.5 goals" bet paid out in two of the last five matches

The "both teams to score" bet landed in two out of the last five meetings

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the home side, pricing Union’s chances at around 2.25. The upcoming match promises to be intense and dynamic, with plenty of chances for both teams. An open game is expected, with both sides looking to attack while also having defensive vulnerabilities. Our pick for the match is "over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.76.