Australia vs New Zealand predictions and betting tips on October 17, 2023

Oliver White
Australia vs New Zealand prediction
Australia Australia
Friendly International 17 oct 2023, 14:45 Australia - New Zealand
-
- : -
International, Sydney, Stadium Australia
New Zealand New Zealand
The national teams of Australia and New Zealand will meet in a friendly match. The battle will take place at a neutral venue on Tuesday, October 17, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Australia


Australia is preparing to begin the qualification for the World Cup 2026 on November 21 – there will be a battle against Palestine. The team of Australia will take part in the Asian Cup in January 2024.

Therefore, such a match will be useful for Graham Arnold’s footballers – they can test their strength in the confrontation against such an opponent.

New Zealand


The national team of New Zealand remained the strongest one in the vastness of Oceania after Australia had transferred to the Asian Football Confederation. The qualification for the World Cup has not started there yet, so “the Islanders” are content with only friendly matches for now.

Two matches are scheduled for October – that will be the confrontations against the national teams of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Australia.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Australia is winless in 4 matches in a row.
• New Zealand lost only 1 out of 5 previous games.
• Speaking about the head-to-head matches, Australia won 12 confrontations in a row.

Prediction


Australia is predicted to be the favourite of the following battle. I think it can take the victory.

Prediction on game Win Australia
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
