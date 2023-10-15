Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Arsenal will host Aston Villa in the match of the third round of the English Women's Championship.

Arsenal

The team clearly disappointed its fans, because it does not have a single victory in the new season. Even though only two matches were played, the “gunners” were able to win only one.

Now the team from the capital of Great Britain occupies ninth place in the standings with four points in its asset.

Arsenal was considered one of the competitors for the championship title, but now it is clear that the team has a lot of problems that cannot go unnoticed.

Aston Villa

Great results are not expected from this team, and in general they are in no hurry to break into the leaders of English football. They are currently in second to last place in the standings.

Of course, this is just the beginning of the season and there is still more to come, but the guests must cling to the points and will do so.

Aston Villa currently has zero points and is in last place in the standings.

History of the confrontation

The teams played only four matches between themselves, three of them were won by the team from London, and another draw was recorded.

Forecast for the match, I propose to bet that the teams will not score many goals.