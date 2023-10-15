RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Arsenal Women vs Aston Villa Women prediction
Arsenal Women Arsenal Women
WSL England 15 oct 2023, 09:00 Arsenal Women - Aston Villa Women
-
- : -
England, London, Emirates Stadium
Aston Villa Women
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.8

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Arsenal will host Aston Villa in the match of the third round of the English Women's Championship.

Arsenal

The team clearly disappointed its fans, because it does not have a single victory in the new season. Even though only two matches were played, the “gunners” were able to win only one.

Now the team from the capital of Great Britain occupies ninth place in the standings with four points in its asset.

Arsenal was considered one of the competitors for the championship title, but now it is clear that the team has a lot of problems that cannot go unnoticed.

Aston Villa

Great results are not expected from this team, and in general they are in no hurry to break into the leaders of English football. They are currently in second to last place in the standings.

Of course, this is just the beginning of the season and there is still more to come, but the guests must cling to the points and will do so.

Aston Villa currently has zero points and is in last place in the standings.

History of the confrontation

The teams played only four matches between themselves, three of them were won by the team from London, and another draw was recorded.

Forecast for the match, I propose to bet that the teams will not score many goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.8

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 MLS USA Today, 22:30 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 LA Galaxy Odds: 1.6 Real Salt Lake Recommended MelBet
Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 League Cup Japan 15 oct 2023, 02:00 Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Nagoya Grampus Odds: 1.57 Avispa Fukuoka Bet now MelBet
Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 League Cup Japan 15 oct 2023, 04:00 Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Urawa Red Diamonds Odds: 1.6 Yokohama F.Marinos Bet now MelBet
Manchester United vs. Leicester City prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 WSL England 15 oct 2023, 07:00 Manchester United vs. Leicester City prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Odds: 1.8 Recommended MelBet
Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 European Championship 15 oct 2023, 09:00 Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Georgia Odds: 2.34 Cyprus Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 7 Football news Today, 16:51 Italy defeats Malta, Hungary is stronger than Serbia, and other results Football news Today, 16:39 Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on a midfielder from the German Bundesliga Football news Today, 16:00 Players at Bayern Munich are dissatisfied with Thomas Tuchel's communication style with the team Football news Today, 15:30 Amrabat spoke about his move to Manchester United Football news Today, 15:00 Martial rejected a generous offer from a club in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:30 Bellingham, Wirtz, and others are on the list of contenders for the Golden Boy award Football news Today, 14:01 Slovenia defeated Finland, while Lithuania achieved an away victory against Bulgaria Football news Today, 13:30 The Costa Rican national team is using an unconventional method to search for a head coach Football news Today, 12:53 Cristiano Ronaldo will earn 260 million dollars for this season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Manchester United vs. Leicester City prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Switzerland vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Norway vs Spain prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Wales vs Croatia prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023