Argentinos Juniors vs Unión de Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025

Luis Torres
Argentinos Juniors vs Union prediction
Argentinos Juniors
10 aug 2025, 19:00
- : -
Argentina,
Union
Union
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On August 11, 2025, as part of Matchday 4 of the Argentine Clausura Championship, Argentinos Juniors will face off against Unión de Santa Fe. Kickoff is scheduled for 01:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the winner prediction for this clash.

Argentinos Juniors

Argentinos Juniors enjoyed a strong showing in the previous Apertura, finishing top of their group at the end of the regular season. In the playoffs, they overcame Instituto 3-1 in the round of 16 but fell to San Lorenzo in the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout. The team was especially dominant at home, ranking second in their group for home results, trailing only Boca Juniors. Across nine home games, Argentinos Juniors collected 20 points, scored 16 goals, and conceded only 4. Overall, their defense proved one of the best in the Apertura, with just 9 goals allowed.

Additionally, Argentinos Juniors continue to impress in the Argentine Cup, having recently defeated Aldosivi 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals, where they will face Lanús.

The start of the Clausura has been challenging for Argentinos Juniors: just 2 points from three matches — two goalless draws and a 1-2 away defeat to Tigre. Currently, the team sits 13th in their group.

As for head-to-head encounters with Unión de Santa Fe at home, Argentinos Juniors hold a clear advantage — four wins and one defeat in the last five meetings. In every victory, they netted at least two goals.

Unión de Santa Fe

Unión de Santa Fe, in contrast to their upcoming opponents, had a disappointing Apertura. The team finished last, 15th in their group, earning only 14 points with a goal difference of 13-17. Their away form was particularly poor: just 1 point from seven matches, with only 3 goals scored and 11 conceded.

In the Copa Sudamericana, Unión de Santa Fe also struggled, finishing bottom of their group and missing out on the playoffs.

However, in the Argentine Cup, the team is performing well: they edged out Rosario Central on penalties in the round of 32 and will face River Plate in the round of 16.

The Clausura has started on a positive note for Unión de Santa Fe: a 1-0 home win over Estudiantes followed by two draws against Boca Juniors and Tigre. They currently sit fifth with 5 points and are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run — four draws and one win. However, their attacking output leaves much to be desired: three of those draws ended 0-0, and each of their last six matches has featured under 2.5 goals.

Looking at recent head-to-heads with Argentinos Juniors, Unión have managed just one win in their last five encounters. The rest ended in defeat. In their most recent clash, during the fourth round of the Apertura, Argentinos Juniors claimed a 1-0 victory.

Probable lineups

  • Argentinos Juniors: Rodriguez, Lozano, Alvarez, Godoy, Prieto, Fattori, Oros, Sosa, Lescano, Viveros, Molina.
  • Unión de Santa Fe: Talamonte, Vargas, Luduena, Fascendini, Del Blanco, Palacios, Pitton, Martinez, Alvarez, Gamba, Tarragona.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Argentinos Juniors are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 matches.
  • Unión de Santa Fe have failed to win in 12 of their last 13 matches.
  • Five of Unión de Santa Fe's last six matches have ended with under 1.5 goals.
  • Argentinos Juniors have won four of the last five head-to-head meetings.
  • Argentinos Juniors have won four of their last five home games.

Argentinos Juniors vs Unión de Santa Fe match prediction

Argentinos Juniors come into this fixture in excellent form, boasting an impressive unbeaten run and showing real consistency, particularly at home. Yet, they are still searching for their first win of the current Clausura campaign and will be eager to secure it here. Meanwhile, Unión de Santa Fe continue to struggle for results and rarely deliver in attack. Given Argentinos Juniors' clear head-to-head superiority and current form, a confident home win looks likely. My pick for this match: Argentinos Juniors to win at odds of 1.77.

