Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Al-Hilal will compete with Al-Taawon as part of the 13th round of the Saudi Professional League. The match will take place at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on November 10 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Al-Hilal



The team has a confident streak of 10 victories with a total score of 26-1 now, which is really impressive.

At the same time, the leader of the standings has a big loss. Brazil national team forward Neymar, who had been injured in the match against Uruguay, was out for a long period of time and will not help his club.

Speaking about the previous round of the Asian Champions League, Al-Hilal defeated the rival from India, Mumbai City, with a 2-0 score. And it is confidently in 1st place with a four-point lead over the closest opponent.

Al-Taawon



According to the results of 12 rounds, the team gained good momentum – it has taken 7 wins and 4 draws, and has been defeated only once. Al-Taawon is currently in 3rd place in the standings and is 7 points behind the leader, Al-Hilal. It is worth noting that the team is slowly losing ground after an impressive start.

It is reasonable to mention a very confident play in defence. It conceded only 9 goals in 12 games.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Al-Hilal has conceded only 1 goal at the home arena in 5 previous matches.

• Al-Taawon is unbeaten in 8 games in a row.

• The opponents, taking into account their head-to-head confrontations, have not played a draw since 2018.

Prediction



It goes without saying that Al-Hilal is an undisputed favourite of the following battle, but Al-Taawon is also among the leaders of the Pro League. Considering the higher mentioned facts, this will be a match between two teams with the best defence – as a result, one can’t expect many goals. I bet on “total: under 3.5”.

