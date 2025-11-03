ES ES FR FR
Al-Nassr vs Goa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – November 5, 2025

In the fourth round of the AFC Champions League 2 group stage, Al-Nassr and Goa will go head-to-head. The clash is set for Riyadh on Wednesday, November 5. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:15 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this matchup.

Match preview

Al-Nassr have kicked off the 2025/26 campaign with their sights firmly set on their first Saudi Pro League title since 2019. Under Jorge Jesus, the team swept all seven matches at the start of the new season, firmly establishing themselves at the summit of the league table.

The squad remains packed with stars, boasting key players capable of deciding matches on the international stage. This gives them a steady advantage both domestically and in continental competition.

João Félix has joined Ronaldo up front and currently leads the Pro League scoring charts, even though he’s gone two games without a goal. It’s worth noting that their recent match against Al-Fayha sparked major controversy due to a disputed penalty in the dying seconds. Ronaldo converted from the spot, but was then hit by a wave of criticism on social media.

Ronaldo hasn’t featured in AFC Champions League 2 action yet, but that hasn’t stopped Al-Nassr from winning all three of their group matches. Victory in the upcoming fixture will almost certainly secure the Saudi giants an early ticket to the playoffs, where we’ll finally see Ronaldo chase his first trophy with the club.

Goa enter the 2025/26 season on the back of a successful campaign, having lifted the national Super Cup and secured continental qualification.

In 2024-25, the team showcased consistent attacking football, falling just short of the Indian Super League playoff final after a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Bengaluru.

For 2025/26, the club bolstered its squad with experienced signings. However, these targeted reinforcements haven’t produced immediate results, as Goa have lost all three of their international fixtures so far.

The Indian club still lacks continental experience and has struggled mightily against stronger opposition. It’s fair to say their playoff hopes have all but vanished, as few believe Goa can upset Al-Nassr.

Match facts

  • Al-Nassr have lost only one match this season.
  • The Saudi club have both scored and conceded in each of their last four home games.
  • Goa have lost four of their seven matches this campaign.
  • Al-Nassr average 2.9 goals per home game, while Goa average just 0.7 goals per game away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Al-Nassr: Bento, Martinez, Al-Amri, Al-Ghannam, Wesley, Yahya, Garib, Angelo, Mané, João Félix, Camara.
  • Goa: Tiwari, Sangwan, Singh, Harbudon, Moreno, Jhingan, Tavor, Siverio, Singh, Herrera, Drazic.

H2H

The only previous meeting between these teams ended in a 2-1 victory for Al-Nassr.

Prediction

Al-Nassr are clear favorites and will surely look to capitalize on home advantage. Their attacking quality and strength in depth point to a confident win for the hosts. Goa will struggle to contain their firepower, but should avoid a humiliating defeat. My pick: Goa to win with a +4 goal handicap.

