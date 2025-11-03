Prediction on game Win FC Basel 1893 Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On November 6, 2025, at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, the fourth round of the Europa League group stage will see Basel face off against Steaua.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

Basel have won 3 of their last 5 matches.

Steaua have also won 3 of their last 5 matches.

The teams have faced each other 5 times.

Head-to-head record: Basel – 1 win, draws – 3, Steaua – 1 win.

Both teams have conceded 4 goals in the opening three rounds of the Europa League.

In 4 out of 5 head-to-head meetings, both teams have found the net.

Match preview:

The Swiss side come into this clash as favorites: Basel are confident at home, traditionally focusing on possession and aggressive attacking play. A win on their own turf is crucial to strengthen their position in the group and continue the fight for a playoff spot.

Steaua, on the other hand, travel to Switzerland determined to pick up points at any cost. The Romanian club are disciplined, but often lack consistency and finishing precision away from home. The visitors are expected to play on the counter, prioritizing a compact defense and swift counterattacks.

Basel will look to seize the initiative from the opening whistle and use the energy of their home crowd, while Steaua will aim to withstand the pressure and capitalize on any mistakes. Still, the difference in quality and European experience gives the hosts a clear advantage.

Probable lineups:

Basel: Hitz, Vouilloz, Barisic, Daniliuc, Schmid, Traore, Metinho, Leroy, Otele, Shaqiri, Ajeti.

Hitz, Vouilloz, Barisic, Daniliuc, Schmid, Traore, Metinho, Leroy, Otele, Shaqiri, Ajeti. Steaua: Tarnovanu, Radunovic, Cercel, Ngezana, Pantea, Sut, Lixandru, Olaru, Tanase, Cissotti, Birligea.

Match prediction:

Basel are playing at home and look like clear favorites for this fixture. The team are solid in front of their fans, consistently create chances, and have the edge in both quality and experience over Steaua. The Romanian side are capable of putting up a fight, but it will be tough for them to withstand the pressure away from home.

My prediction: Basel to win.