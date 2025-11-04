ES ES FR FR
Nice vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 6, 2025

Nice vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 6, 2025

Steven Perez
Nice vs Freiburg prediction https://x.com/ogcnice/status/1979881213277159565
Nice Nice
Europa League (Round 4) 06 nov 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Nice, Allianz Riviera
Freiburg Freiburg
Prediction on game Freiburg wont lose
Odds: 1.51
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 4 in the 2025/26 Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at the Allianz Riviera, where French side Nice will host Germany's Freiburg. Here’s a bet on this match with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Nice approach this clash after a frustrating defeat to last season’s powerhouse PSG (0-1), conceding the decisive goal in the dying seconds. Franck Haise’s men now sit eighth in Ligue 1 with 17 points. The coach’s headaches were compounded by an injury to top scorer Sofiane Diop, who had been on an impressive scoring run since late September. His participation in the Europa League clash remains in doubt.

Things aren’t going much better for the French club in European competition—after three rounds, they remain pointless, having lost to Roma, Fenerbahce, and Celta Vigo, all by the same 1-2 scoreline. To make matters worse, right-back Jonathan Clauss was sent off against Celta and will also miss the upcoming fixture.

Freiburg, on the other hand, come into this encounter after a goalless draw in the Bundesliga against Union Berlin (0-0). Despite looking the better side and creating several chances, they failed to capitalize. Julian Schuster’s team currently sit 11th in the German top flight with 10 points.

But it’s a different story in the Europa League: a win over Swiss outfit Basel (2-1), a draw with Bologna (1-1), and a convincing victory against Dutch side Utrecht (2-0) have earned Freiburg 7 points and a strong position near the top of the group. A win over Nice would put qualification for the next round firmly within their grasp.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Over two goals were scored in five of Nice’s last seven matches.
  • Both teams found the net in eight of Nice’s last ten games.
  • Under three goals were scored in six of Freiburg’s last eight fixtures.
  • These teams have never faced each other in official competition before.

Probable lineups

  • Nice: Diouf - Oppong, Bah, Bard - Mendy, Vanhoutte, Samed, Abdi - Cho, Sanson, Carlos
  • Freiburg: Atubolu - Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Günter - Eggestein, Manzambi, Suzuki - Beste, Grifo, Adamu

Prediction

It appears Nice are not taking the Europa League too seriously, focusing their efforts primarily on domestic competition. Freiburg, on the contrary, seem fully committed to their European campaign. Taking that into account, I believe the German side are unlikely to lose. My prediction—Freiburg will avoid defeat.

