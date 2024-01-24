RU RU NG NG KE KE
Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open

Tennis news Today, 09:42
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The concluding quarterfinal match unfolded at the Australian Open where Alexander Zverev (the sixth-ranked player globally) clashed with Alcaraz Garcia (the second-ranked player globally).

In the initial set, the German tennis maestro astoundingly dismantled his adversary with great confidence, securing a 6-1 victory. In the second set, the Spanish tennis virtuoso attempted to engage in a competitive struggle but conceded with a scoreline of 3-6.

Alcaraz Garcia, despite facing challenges, managed to claim the third set, concluding with a tied score of 6-6 and a 7-2 triumph in the tiebreak. However, he fell short of extending the match to a fifth set. Alexander Zverev clinched the fourth set with a score of 6-4, securing his place as the final participant in the semifinals.

Alexander Zverev vs. Alcaraz Garcia - 6:1, 6:3, 6:6 (2:7), 6:4

It is worth recalling that the following players have advanced to the semifinals: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev, who triumphed over Hubert Hurkacz in a five-set encounter.

