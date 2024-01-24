A thriller lasting five sets. Medvedev defeats Hurkacz in battle for Aus Open semi-finals

World number three Daniil Medvedev defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, the first major of 2024.

Medvedev was considered the absolute favourite, but Hurkacz surprised his opponent by delaying the game until the fifth set. In the deciding game, the seventh game was the key: the Pole gave his serve to Medvedev, and Medvedev did not waste this chance to win. The game lasted four hours and three minutes.

For Daniil, this is the third semi-final in his career at the Aus Open: in 2021 and 2022 he reached the final, but did not win the tournament.

Hubert Hurkacz, having reached the quarter-finals, showed his best result on the courts in Melbourne. The Pole had only once before reached the semi-finals of the Majors in his career.

Hubert Hurkacz - Daniil Medvedev 6:7, 6:2, 3:6, 7:5, 4:6