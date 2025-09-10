RU RU ES ES FR FR
Zubeldía Denies Riquelme Contact and Rules Out Boca Job for Now

Today, 19:55
Luis Zubeldía has denied ever being contacted by Juan Román Riquelme and dismissed the possibility of coaching Boca Juniors in the near future, according to ESPN. The Argentine manager, who recently left São Paulo, made clear that there were never any talks with the Buenos Aires club despite persistent speculation linking him to the position over the past few years.

“I never spoke with anyone from Boca. This reflects well on the leadership and shows what big clubs are like, how much misinformation they generate. The same thing happened to me in São Paulo, Racing and Liga de Quito,” Zubeldía said in a televised interview.

Addressing rumors that he could replace Miguel Ángel Russo, the coach was unequivocal. “Today it is not an option, it doesn’t even cross my mind because of what Miguel is going through,” he explained, referring to Russo’s health situation. The 69-year-old manager is recovering at home after a recent urinary infection and is expected to return once cleared by doctors.

Zubeldía emphasized his respect for Russo, whom he described as a mentor: “Today we are all supporters of Miguel, because he puts his profession above everything else; his profession is stronger than any stadium, and that comes from his school.”

Having been replaced by Hernán Crespo at São Paulo a few weeks ago, Zubeldía underlined that Boca is not part of his immediate plans. “It is impossible to think about that now. First, because I don’t consider it a natural option. And second, it doesn’t even occur to me given what Miguel is going through. On top of that, the team is winning, which is good news for everyone,” he concluded.

