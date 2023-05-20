"Zorya" - "Inhulets" - 2:0 (Video Review)

In the 27th round of the Ukrainian championship, "Zorya" secured a 2-0 victory over "Ingulets" on their home ground.

The goals by Vladimir Brazhko and Nazariy Rusyn sealed the victory for the Luhansk club.

With 61 points, "Zorya" currently occupies the third position in the Premier League standings, while "Ingulets" remains in 12th place with 27 points.

"Zorya" - "Ingulets" - 2:0 (1:0)

Goals: Brazhko, 21 (penalty) - 1:0, Rusyn, 81 - 2:0

"Zorya": Saputin, Imerkov, Batagov, Butko, Vantukh (Snurnitsyn, 88), Brazhko, Myshnev (Polehenko, 88), Buletsa (Drishlyuk, 69), Antyukh, Rusyn (Pogorely, 88), Guerrero (Khakhlev, 74).

"Ingulets": Bilyk, Nagiyev, Kovalev (Pospelov, 46), Pavlov (Korobenko, 78), Kucherenko, Smolyakov, Kukharuk (Golovkin, 67), Klimenko (Kozyrenko, 46), Zaporozhets, Kozak, Sitalo (Marusich, 58).

Video Review

Don't miss out: "Dynamo" crushed "Alexandria" in the UPL match.