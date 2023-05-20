EN RU
Main News

Dynamo achieved a convincing victory over their neighbor in the league standings

Football news Today, 10:04
Photo: UPL Twitter / Author unknown

In the 27th round of the Ukrainian championship, Kyiv's "Dynamo" played away against "Alexandria".

Kyiv's team won the match with a score of 5-1. The goals for the visitors were scored by Vivcharenko, Andrievsky, Voloshin and Vanat, while an own goal was also scored by Alexandria's player Loginov. Sigei scored the only goal for the hosts.

Currently, "Dynamo" occupies the fourth place in the league table with 53 points, while "Alexandria" is one spot below with 42 points.

"Alexandria" - "Dynamo" - 1:5 (1:2)
Goals: Andrievsky, 17 - 0:1, Vanat, 32 - 0:2, Sigei, 40 - 1:2, Vivcharenko, 72 - 1:3, Loginov, 79 (own goal) - 1:4, N. Voloshin, 89 - 1:5

"Alexandria": Shevchenko - Skorko, Baboglo, Loginov, Kopyna - Rybalka - Mustafaev, Sigei (Kalitvintsev, 69), Kovalec, Kozhushko (Shulianskyi, 46) - Kulakov.

"Dynamo": Neshcheret - Tymchik, Dyachuk (Bol, 90), Sirotа, Vivcharenko - Andrievsky, Shepelev - Perris, Buyalskyi, Kabaiev - Vanat (Harmash, 66).

