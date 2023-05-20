"Alexandria" - "Dynamo" - 1:5 (video review)

In the 27th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, "Dynamo Kyiv" achieved a resounding victory over "Alexandria" with a score of 5-1.

Goals from Alexander Andrievsky, Vladyslav Vanat, Konstantin Vycharenko, Nazar Voloshyn, and an own goal from Sergey Loginov secured the win for the Kyiv team. Kirill Sigei scored the only goal for the hosts.

With 53 points, "Dynamo" currently occupies the 4th position in the Premier League standings, while "Alexandria" remains in 5th place with 42 points.

"Alexandria" - "Dynamo" - 1:5 (1:2)

Goals: Andrievsky, 17 - 0:1, Vanat, 32 - 0:2, Sigei, 40 - 1:2, Vycharenko, 72 - 1:3, Loginov, 79 - 1:4, N. Voloshyn, 89 - 1:5

"Alexandria": Shevchenko - Skorko, Baboglo, Loginov, Kopyna - Rybalka - Mustafaev, Sigei (Kalitvintsev, 69), Kovalec, Kozhushko (Shulianskyi, 46) - Kulakov.

"Dynamo": Neshcheret - Tymchyk, Diachuk (Bol, 90), Syrota, Vycharenko - Andrievsky, Shepelev - Parris, Buyalskyi, Kabaev - Vanat (Harmash, 66).

