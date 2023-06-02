Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed his plans in football

AC Milan and Swedish national team forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, aged 41, has stated that he has no plans to retire.

"Monza offered me a contract, but I am proud to play for Milan. I am not going to give up. I still have something to give to football. I don't think about leaving football and I will continue. But I need to find a balance. Every time I come back, I feel like Superman," Ibrahimovic's words were quoted by the Daily Mail.

In the current season, Ibrahimovic has only played four matches for AC Milan due to injuries and scored one goal from a penalty. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2023.

