Zinchenko remembered a funny story about Casemiro

Football news Today, 06:01
Photo: Arsenal Twitter

Defender of Arsenal and the Ukrainian national team Alexander Zinchenko recalled a funny story about Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

According to the Ukrainian football player, after the match of the 4th round of the Premier League, the Brazilian refused to give him a T-shirt. Note that in that game the Londoners won with a score of 3:1.

“I asked Jesus before the game if I could have a Casemiro shirt because he is a legendary player with five Champions League titles and many other titles. He promised me he would take the shirt.

Then I saw them and approached the field. He began to take off his T-shirt and handed it to Jesus. Casemiro didn’t give it to me and told me to ask Thomas Partey,” said the Ukrainian.

According to Zinchenko, apparently Casemiro watched his interview, in which he called Partey the most underrated footballer in the Premier League.

Let us remind you that Casemiro has been playing for Manchester United since last season. Before that, he played for Real Madrid. Zinchenko is spending his second season at Arsenal, and before that he played for Man City.

