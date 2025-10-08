ES ES FR FR
Zimbabwe vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 10, 2025

Football news Today, 15:03
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Zimbabwe vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 10, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/BafanaBafana

In the ninth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Zimbabwe will face South Africa. We’ve prepared all the key information on where and when to watch this match.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: What you need to know about the match

Zimbabwe has already lost any chance of qualifying for the World Cup finals. After eight rounds, they have collected just four points and currently sit at the bottom of the table. They are ten points adrift of second place, with only two rounds remaining in the qualification stage.

South Africa, meanwhile, are second in the group and share the top spot with Benin. Bafana Bafana initially had 17 points, but FIFA handed them a technical 0–3 defeat against Lesotho, costing them first place. Despite this setback, South Africa remain one of the frontrunners to reach the World Cup finals. To secure qualification, they must win their next two matches.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: When and where will the match take place?

The CAF World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Zimbabwe and South Africa will take place on Friday, October 10, kicking off at 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 09:00

  • New York 12:00

  • Panama 12:00

  • Toronto 12:00

  • Port of Spain 13:00

  • London 17:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 19:00

  • New Delhi 21:30

  • Sydney 02:00

  • Kiribati 04:00

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: where to watch the match online

In Zimbabwe, South Africa, and most African countries, the game will be available for streaming on DStv Now and SuperSport.

In the United States, it will be broadcast on ESPN.

CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings Football news Today, 16:54 CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings
