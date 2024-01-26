Zidane rejected an offer to coach an African national team, and his preferred position is now known

Following his departure from Real Madrid in June 2021, Zinedine Zidane has remained without a managerial position.

Recently, he was offered the opportunity to coach the Algerian national team, a proposal that intrigued him due to his Algerian heritage. However, Zidane ultimately declined the offer.

Notably, he has also turned down coaching offers from Brazil and the United States. Reports suggest that the 51-year-old French coach's top priority is to take charge of the French national team.

Algeria is currently in search of a new coach after Djamel Belmadi resigned from his position, following the team's fourth-place finish in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations.

Among the potential candidates to succeed Belmadi, Herve Renard, a two-time winner of the African Cup of Nations, has been mentioned.