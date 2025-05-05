Zhao Xintong becomes world snooker champion for the first time in his career

The final showdown of the 2025 World Snooker Championship took place today in Sheffield.

Details: In the decisive match, legendary Welshman Mark Williams faced off against China's Zhao Xintong.

The 28-year-old Chinese star led throughout the entire match and ultimately secured victory with a score of 18-12.

The moment Zhao Xintong became a World Champion! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GTUoJcbafO — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 5, 2025

Zhao Xintong became the first Chinese player in history to win the World Championship, and only the fifth non-British winner of the tournament.

