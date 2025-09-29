Zampedri’s Renewal at Universidad Católica Stalled Over Contract Length

The future of Fernando Zampedri has become one of Universidad Católica’s biggest questions as the season winds down. The 37-year-old striker, captain of the squad and one of the league’s top scorers with 11 goals, is out of contract in December. Both sides want him to stay, but talks have stalled over the length of the deal.

According to journalist Bruno Sampieri, UC has offered a one-year extension, while Zampedri is pushing for a two-year contract. The gap has left negotiations at a standstill despite mutual interest in continuing. For the club, the striker remains a central figure in their plans for 2026, with Católica currently in fifth place and on course for a Copa Sudamericana group stage berth.

The disagreement reflects a familiar dilemma in football: balancing the player’s proven impact with the natural concerns over age and long-term planning. Despite being 37, Zampedri has shown consistent form and is still seen as a leader in the dressing room and a decisive scorer on the pitch.

Optimism remains that both sides will find common ground, as the club values his leadership and the player has made it clear he wishes to stay in Santiago. The coming weeks will be decisive, with Católica’s international qualification and end-of-season results likely to frame the final decision.