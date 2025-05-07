Zamalek Part Ways with Jose Peseiro, Appoint Ayman Al Ramadi as New Head Coach

Zamalek SC has officially terminated the contract of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro by mutual agreement, just months after his arrival in February 2025. The announcement was made via the club’s official X account on Monday.

“Zamalek and Peseiro have mutually agreed to part ways. We wish him all the best in the future,” the club stated.

The 65-year-old tactician departs having overseen 13 matches across all competitions, recording 6 wins, 6 draws, and just 1 defeat during his brief tenure.

Zamalek’s President meets with Jose Peseiro and his staff to thank them for their time with the club ⚪️🏹 pic.twitter.com/AIdM33lL41 — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) May 7, 2025

Quick Change at the Helm

In swift fashion, Zamalek appointed Ayman Al Ramadi, former Ceramica Cleopatra head coach, to lead the team until the end of the current season. His arrival comes amid a larger reshuffle of the club’s technical team.

The shake-up also includes the resignation of Abdel Wahed El Sayed as director of football. Zamalek thanked him for his contributions and wished him success in future endeavors.

Zamalek’s New Technical Setup:

Ayman Al Ramadi – Head Coach

Wael El Quabbani – Director of Football

Ayman Abdelaziz, Ahmed Samir, Hazem Emam – Assistant Coaches

Emad El Mandoh – Goalkeeping Coach

Mario Tomljanovic – Fitness Coach

Mohamed Alaa – Performance Analyst

Ayman Al Ramady leads his first Zamalek training ⚪️🏹 pic.twitter.com/jmwr0w0TRF — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) May 7, 2025

The medical and administrative teams remain unchanged as Zamalek aims to stabilize the club’s campaign with this new-look technical staff.

With the season entering a crucial phase, all eyes will now be on Al Ramadi and his team to steer Zamalek through a turbulent but promising end to the 2024/25 season.