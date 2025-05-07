RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Zamalek Part Ways with Jose Peseiro, Appoint Ayman Al Ramadi as New Head Coach

Zamalek Part Ways with Jose Peseiro, Appoint Ayman Al Ramadi as New Head Coach

Football news Today, 17:18
Khaled Hegazy Khaled Hegazy Dailysports's expert
Zamalek Part Ways with Jose Peseiro, Appoint Ayman Al Ramadi as New Head Coach Zamalek Part Ways with Jose Peseiro, Appoint Ayman Al Ramadi as New Head Coach

Zamalek SC has officially terminated the contract of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro by mutual agreement, just months after his arrival in February 2025. The announcement was made via the club’s official X account on Monday.

“Zamalek and Peseiro have mutually agreed to part ways. We wish him all the best in the future,” the club stated.

The 65-year-old tactician departs having overseen 13 matches across all competitions, recording 6 wins, 6 draws, and just 1 defeat during his brief tenure.

Quick Change at the Helm

In swift fashion, Zamalek appointed Ayman Al Ramadi, former Ceramica Cleopatra head coach, to lead the team until the end of the current season. His arrival comes amid a larger reshuffle of the club’s technical team.

The shake-up also includes the resignation of Abdel Wahed El Sayed as director of football. Zamalek thanked him for his contributions and wished him success in future endeavors.

Zamalek’s New Technical Setup:

  • Ayman Al Ramadi – Head Coach
  • Wael El Quabbani – Director of Football
  • Ayman Abdelaziz, Ahmed Samir, Hazem Emam – Assistant Coaches
  • Emad El Mandoh – Goalkeeping Coach
  • Mario Tomljanovic – Fitness Coach
  • Mohamed Alaa – Performance Analyst

The medical and administrative teams remain unchanged as Zamalek aims to stabilize the club’s campaign with this new-look technical staff.

With the season entering a crucial phase, all eyes will now be on Al Ramadi and his team to steer Zamalek through a turbulent but promising end to the 2024/25 season.

Related teams and leagues
Zamalek SC
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:14 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news Today, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Deportivo Tachira 0 - 2 LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
0
LDU de Quito
2
45’ + 4
Bahia 0 - 0 Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
0
Nacional
0
45’ + 1
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Fiorentina
-
Real Betis
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:50 Santos Seeks Allianz Parque for Match Against Ceará After Dropping Pacaembu Plan Football news Today, 18:40 Fergie Chambers Denies Club Africain Presidency Bid, Calls for Reform Football news Today, 18:35 Boca Threatens Legal Action After Shirt Theft Allegations Spark Outrage Football news Today, 18:28 Belgium Move to Secure Kazeem Olaigbe Amid Nigeria Interest Football news Today, 17:50 Palmeiras Fined by CONMEBOL for Racist Gestures Toward Cerro Porteño Fans Football news Today, 17:36 Second time in a row. Donnarumma is Dailysports' UEFA Champions League man of the day Football news Today, 17:26 PSG is chasing the quadruple this season. Only two matches left to win Football news Today, 17:25 Bolívar Desperate for Victory in High-Stakes Clash Against Sporting Cristal Football news Today, 17:25 Keylor Navas Recommends Óscar Duarte as Newell’s Target Veteran Defender Football news Today, 17:24 Fiery ending. Al Nassr and Al Ittihad players brawl after final whistle
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025 Football Today Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Football Today Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tip for the May 8, 2025 game Football Today Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Pachuca vs América prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Tennis 08 may 2025 Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025 Football 08 may 2025 Al Ahly vs Al Masry prediction: Will the hosts secure all three points? Football 08 may 2025 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: can the Norwegian side pull off a comeback?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores