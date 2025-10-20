Young Ivorian Djylian N'Guessan in Chelsea's sights

Chelsea is interested in Djylian N'Guessan.

We now know more about the ambitions of the English club Chelsea for the young Ivorian player from AS Saint-Étienne. According to Caughtoffside, Chelsea has reportedly placed Djylian N'Guessan in its sights and is preparing an offer for the winter transfer window.

At only 17 years old, Djylian N'Guessan is attracting admiration from the Blues, who are reportedly considering completing the transfer as early as January, before letting the player finish the season at Saint-Étienne on loan.

In the short term, the London club would then consider sending N'Guessan to Strasbourg, Chelsea's preferred partner, for one or two seasons to ensure his progression in Ligue 1.