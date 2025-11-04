Youcef Atal's triumphant return to the pitch after 54 days out

It's a triumphant return.

It is indeed a triumphant return for Algerian international Youcef Atal. Playing for Al Sadd in Qatar, Youcef went through a difficult period marked by injury. The news is good today as Atal has made his return to competition.

His leg injury coincided with key moments for his club and the national team. Atal had to miss Algeria's October training camp, a period during which the Greens secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup. This absence was particularly bitter for the player, who is a key player on the right flank when fit.

On November 4, 2025, Atal made his competitive comeback, playing around twenty minutes in a match against Al Ahli SC, where he faced his compatriot Riyad Mahrez. This return is crucial, especially with Algeria's upcoming friendly matches against Zimbabwe and Saudi Arabia.

Vladimir Petkovic, the coach of the Greens, is expected to include Atal in his squad for these matches, thus strengthening his chances of participating in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Youcef Atal's return is therefore a positive development for the Algerian team.