Main News Football news "You are indifferent to football." Borussia fans staged a fiery protest during a UCL match

"You are indifferent to football." Borussia fans staged a fiery protest during a UCL match

Football news Yesterday, 15:33
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
During the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United, "Yellow and Black" fans organized a demonstration.

At the beginning of the second half, a banner appeared on the fan wall with the message: "You are indifferent to sports – all you care about is money." Additionally, the fans chanted, "You are ruining our sport."

Furthermore, the supporters tossed counterfeit gold ingots and fake money bags onto the football pitch.

This protest is directed against the UEFA reforms scheduled for the next season.

As for the game, Borussia Dortmund dealt with Newcastle and won 2-0. In the 26th minute, the hosts finally managed to open the scoring, with Fullkrug as the goal scorer after an assist from Zabitzer. After the break, Newcastle attempted to equalize and salvage the match. They had more possession, but Borussia defended very effectively. When the English team pushed forward to level the score, the "Yellow and Blacks" seized the opportunity and doubled their lead.

