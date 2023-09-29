The young talent of Barcelona has extended his contract with the club

Lamin Yamal actually signed a new contract with Barcelona back in July before the commencement of the preseason tournament, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to the information available, Barcelona will officially announce the contract extension on Monday, October 2nd. The club will confirm that Lamin's new deal is in effect until June 2026, given the restrictions for 16-year-old players.

In April 2023, Lamin was included in the club's matchday squad for a La Liga game against Atletico Madrid, although he did not make an appearance on the field. He made his La Liga debut on April 29, 2023, coming on as a substitute in a match against Real Betis. At the age of 15 years and 290 days, Yamal became the youngest player in Barcelona's history to feature in a La Liga match. On August 20, 2023, he was included in Barcelona's starting lineup for a Spanish championship match against Cadiz, becoming the youngest player in La Liga in the 21st century to start a match at the age of 16 years and 38 days.

A week later, on August 27th, he provided an assist in a match against Villarreal and, at the age of 16 years and 45 days, became the youngest assist provider in La Liga in the 21st century.