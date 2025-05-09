Xabi Alonso has informed Leverkusen's management that he will leave the club this summer

Xabi Alonso has made a final decision about his future — this summer he will leave Bayer Leverkusen and join Real Madrid.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, the Spanish coach has notified the German club's management that he will depart Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the current season. He is eager to make the move to Real Madrid. Alonso could announce this himself as early as today during a press conference.

Earlier, we reported that Bayer Leverkusen's current boss, Xabi Alonso, is ready to take charge of Los Blancos as soon as Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid reach an agreement to part ways.

As for Leverkusen, the club has accelerated its search for a new head coach, with negotiations already underway with potential candidates.

Reminder: Ancelotti and Real have already agreed on all the details of terminating the contract, which was set to run until the summer of 2026. It is expected that Real Madrid will officially announce Ancelotti's departure before the end of the current La Liga season—possibly right after the upcoming El Clásico.