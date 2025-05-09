RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Xabi Alonso has informed Leverkusen's management that he will leave the club this summer

Xabi Alonso has informed Leverkusen's management that he will leave the club this summer

Football news Today, 06:18
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Xabi Alonso has informed Leverkusen's management that he will leave the club this summer Getty Images

Xabi Alonso has made a final decision about his future — this summer he will leave Bayer Leverkusen and join Real Madrid.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, the Spanish coach has notified the German club's management that he will depart Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the current season. He is eager to make the move to Real Madrid. Alonso could announce this himself as early as today during a press conference.

Earlier, we reported that Bayer Leverkusen's current boss, Xabi Alonso, is ready to take charge of Los Blancos as soon as Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid reach an agreement to part ways.

As for Leverkusen, the club has accelerated its search for a new head coach, with negotiations already underway with potential candidates.

Reminder: Ancelotti and Real have already agreed on all the details of terminating the contract, which was set to run until the summer of 2026. It is expected that Real Madrid will officially announce Ancelotti's departure before the end of the current La Liga season—possibly right after the upcoming El Clásico.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Bayer Leverkusen
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Yesterday, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 06:50 Nonsense or...? Cuban astrologer predicts Leo Messi will soon split from his wife Football news Today, 06:41 Official: Mohamed Salah clinches another individual award Lifestyle Today, 06:26 Madness. PSG fans steal Bayern defender Boey's cap after Arsenal match Football news Today, 06:18 Xabi Alonso has informed Leverkusen's management that he will leave the club this summer Lifestyle Today, 05:56 What??! Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has £350,000 car seized Lifestyle Today, 05:24 Wrexham players head to Las Vegas to celebrate Championship promotion Football news Today, 05:15 QUIZ! How well did you follow the UEFA Champions League semi-finals? Football news Today, 05:04 Cassius Mailula continues to shine for Wydad AC Lifestyle Today, 04:54 Good vibes. Erling Haaland shares a personal holiday snapshot Football news Today, 04:45 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 11, 2025
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table? Hockey Today Switzerland vs Czechia. Prediction and bet for the match on May 9, 2025 Football Today Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Football 10 may 2025 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Werder vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 10 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores