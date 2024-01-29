WTA Rankings. Leader unchanged, Zheng Qinwen's breakthrough
Following the conclusion of the Australian Open, the WTA has updated the rankings of the world's top female tennis players.
Despite a less-than-ideal performance in Australia, Iga Swiatek has retained her status as the world's top-ranked player. Arina Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, remains in the second position, while Coco Gauff has ascended to the third spot, displacing Elena Rybakina. Zheng Qinwen, the finalist of the first Grand Slam tournament this year, has surged eight positions from 15th to 7th place.
Top 10 WTA Rankings:
- Iga Swiatek (Poland) – 9770
- Arina Sabalenka – 8905
- Coco Gauff (USA) – 7200
- Jessica Pegula (USA) – 5705
- Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) – 5688
- Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) – 4076
- Zheng Qinwen (China) – 3950
- Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) – 3846
- Maria Sakkari (Greece) – 3710
- Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) – 3520
Noteworthy progress in the rankings has been achieved by Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska, who sensationally reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, surging from the 93rd to the 29th position (+64 positions).
