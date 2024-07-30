RU RU
Wrestling at the 2024 Summer Olympics: all you need to know when and where the bouts will take place

Wrestling at the 2024 Summer Olympics: all you need to know when and where the bouts will take place

Olympic Games News Yesterday, 05:09
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Wrestling at the 2024 Summer Olympics: all you need to know when and where the bouts will take place

One of the main events of the last four years will be the Summer Olympics in Paris. The Dailysports team tells you what you need to know about one of the disciplines of the games - wrestling.

Wrestling at the 2024 Summer Olympics: what disciplines?

Men will fight in two wrestling disciplines: freestyle and Greco-Roman, while women will have only the freestyle discipline. Six different weight classes are included in each of the three disciplines, totalling 18 events.

The full list looks like this.

Freestyle wrestling, men, weight categories:

  • Up to 57 kg
  • Up to 65 kg
  • Up to 74 kg
  • Up to 86 kg
  • Up to 97 kg
  • Up to 125 kg

Greco-Roman wrestling, men, weight categories:

  • Up to 60 kg
  • Up to 67 kg
  • Up to 77 kg
  • Up to 87 kg
  • Up to 97 kg
  • Up to 130 kg

Freestyle wrestling, women, weight categories:

  • Up to 50 kg
  • Up to 53 kg
  • Up to 57 kg
  • Up to 62 kg
  • Up to 68 kg
  • Up to 76 kg

Wrestling at the 2024 Summer Olympics: who will take part?

The main qualifying tournament was the 2023 World Wrestling Championships, which took place from 16 to 24 September in Belgrade. According to its results, 90 out of 288 participants of the Olympics were determined.

From the World Championships to the Games in Paris got those wrestlers who took medal places (bronze medallists - two), as well as the winner of the bout between the wrestlers who lost the bronze final.

The remaining vouchers were played in qualifying competitions. Four such tournaments were held in the continental section, where two quotas were played in each weight category.

Another three vouchers were played at the world qualification tournament. In total we have 16 wrestlers in each weight category.

Note that the quotas are named, that is, they belong to a particular wrestler who won it, and not the National Olympic Committee, which he represents.

Wrestling at the 2024 Summer Olympics: where and when will the bouts take place?

Wrestling, as well as judo, which we told you about earlier, will take place in a hall that was specially built for the games in Paris: the Grand Palais Ephemera on the Champ de Mars.

Wrestling is one of the disciplines that will kick off the second full week of the Paris Games. The Greco-Roman wrestling bouts will take place from 5 to 8 August, but we will know the medallists from 6 August.

The men's freestyle bouts will take place from 8 to 11 August, with the final bouts starting on 9 August. The women's wrestling tournament will stretch from 5 to 11 August, but the first medal matches will not take place until 6 August.

History of wrestling at the Olympic Games

Wrestling is one of those sports that has carried over into modern times from as far back as the ancient Olympic Games. After the revival of the games in 1896, the Olympics featured only Greco-Roman wrestling without division into weight categories.

Games in Paris in 1900 were held without wrestling, and in 1904 competitions were held only in freestyle, but already with division into weight categories.

But since 1908 (without taking into account the 1912 Games) athletes compete in both styles. However, until 2004, only men competed in wrestling. At the Athens Games, women's freestyle was added.

By the number of gold medals in this discipline, the leader is the USSR team (62 medals), but in the overall standings the Americans have the lead with 138 awards.

