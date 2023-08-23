RU RU NG NG
World's sexiest athlete Alice Schmidt challenged Holland (photo)

Football news Today, 05:38
German athlete Alice Schmidt, who won first place in Busted Coverage's poll of the sexiest athlete on the planet, wants to compete with Erling Haaland.

She is confident that she will be able to overtake the striker Manchester City and the Norwegian national team at a distance of 400 meters.

Asked about a possible run with a footballer, she said: "Oh, I don't know. Maybe. I think I could handle the 400 meters. But the 200 meters would be more difficult. I would love to compete with Haaland if such the opportunity presented itself.

Perhaps I should send Holland an invitation. I am always ready. Holland, if you are ready to accept my challenge, I would like to check which of us is faster," the Norwegian edition of Dagbladet quoted the girl as saying.

Interestingly, at one time Schmidt worked as a fitness trainer at Borussia Dortmund. Then she ran the 400 meters with the captain of the team and the German national team Mats Hummels and overtook him.

By the way, fans are simply delighted with the bright photos of the girl, which she regularly publishes on social networks.

