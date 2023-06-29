World soccer star will not go to the tournament in Russia
Football news Today, 04:00
Photo: Fenerbahce Twitter
Fenerbahce Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko will not go to the preseason tournament in Russian St. Petersburg.
According to Calciomercato, the reason for the Turkish club's star rookie's absence has nothing to do with politics.
He will miss the tournament due to the fact that he was given a three-week vacation on June 20 after participating in the match of the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2024.
It should be recalled that Dzeko moved to the Turkish club from Inter as a free agent in June this year.
Earlier, the media wrote that the player does not support the idea of going to Russia, which is at war against Ukraine.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 16:54 The quarterfinal pairs of the European Youth Championship were determined
Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Arsenal buy Chelsea midfielder for €70m
Football news 27 june 2023, 16:46 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023
Football news 27 june 2023, 15:56 Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer
Football news 27 june 2023, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner
Football news 27 june 2023, 13:24 "Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:51 PSG coach received an offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:27 Xavi has a disagreement with Barcelona bosses over the transfer of the player Football news Today, 05:10 Messi will be happy: Inter Miami appointed a new coach Football news Today, 05:00 Real Madrid made a sneaky move to get Mbappe Football news Today, 04:51 Lucescu approved the squad for the first training camp of Dynamo Kiev Football news Today, 04:36 Sergio Ramos wants to return to Sevilla Football news Today, 04:10 Ukrainian youth forward interested in four clubs from Europe Football news Today, 04:00 World soccer star will not go to the tournament in Russia Football news Today, 03:49 Mourinho received a 10-day suspension Football news Today, 03:28 Morata is close to returning to Italy
Sport Predictions
Football Today Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira predictions and betting tips on June 30, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Monagas predictions and betting tips on June 30, 2023 Football Today Barcelona Guayaquil vs Cerro Porteño predictions and betting tips on June 30, 2023 Football Today Palmeiras vs Bolivar predictions and betting tips on June 30, 2023 Football 30 june 2023 Platense vs Lanus predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023