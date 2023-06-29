World soccer star will not go to the tournament in Russia

Fenerbahce Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko will not go to the preseason tournament in Russian St. Petersburg.

According to Calciomercato, the reason for the Turkish club's star rookie's absence has nothing to do with politics.

He will miss the tournament due to the fact that he was given a three-week vacation on June 20 after participating in the match of the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2024.

It should be recalled that Dzeko moved to the Turkish club from Inter as a free agent in June this year.

Earlier, the media wrote that the player does not support the idea of going to Russia, which is at war against Ukraine.