World Cup 2030 Could Feature 64 Teams

According to Olé, FIFA is seriously considering expanding the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams, following a proposal put forward by CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez. The tournament will be played across three continents, with host nations Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The key difference from the 2026 edition lies in the group format. In the U.S., Mexico and Canada, 48 teams will be split into 12 groups of four, with the top two and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to the round of 32. For 2030, the plan is 16 groups of four, with only the top two progressing. In both cases, the champion will need to play eight matches.

South America, initially assigned just one match per host country, would gain a larger role under this structure. Each of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay would host an entire group, meaning six matches per nation. That requires two stadiums in each country, since the final group-stage fixtures must be played simultaneously.

In Argentina, the Monumental had already been confirmed as the venue for the national team’s debut. To comply with the new requirements, the Diego Maradona Stadium in La Plata has also been proposed, with support from AFA president Claudio Tapia and Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof. In Uruguay, the Centenario is secured, though Peñarol’s modern Campeón del Siglo is seen as an alternative. Paraguay is weighing between a new stadium under construction and the traditional Defensores del Chaco.

The remaining 13 groups would be staged in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, the tournament’s main hosts. If approved, the plan would create an unprecedented World Cup, with 64 teams and a group stage spread across three continents.