"Work." Neymar shares photo from a vibey gym training session

Santos star Neymar hits the gym daily to keep himself in top physical condition. The footballer recently shared a new photo from an eye-catching gym on his Instagram page.

In the picture, Neymar poses against a backdrop of gym equipment and graffiti-covered walls. He captioned the photo with the word “Work,” making it clear he's there for more than just admiring the street art.

As a reminder, Neymar returned to his boyhood club Santos this winter, the team where he started his professional career. Things have been rough for the Fish this season: the club sits in the relegation zone, 17th in the table, with just 14 points from 14 matches played.

Neymar has missed several games due to injuries and suspensions, but in the penultimate round against Flamengo, he delivered the club a vital win—his goal was the only one of the match and proved decisive.

Santos are back in action tomorrow, July 24th, when they host Internacional at home.