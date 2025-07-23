Neymar announces official partnership with Unikka Pharma

Santos forward Neymar continues to collaborate with various brands and companies, expanding his scope beyond football. Now, he has officially announced the signing of a partnership agreement with pharmaceutical company Unikka Pharma.

The Brazilian star shared a video on his Instagram page to mark the occasion. In the clip, Neymar is seen receiving Unikka Pharma's contract, signing it, and then declaring that the deal is now officially sealed.

"A pharmacy that revolutionized healthcare. A man who inspired the world with his talent and determination. Official: Neymar Jr. and Unikka Pharma. A meeting of giants that will go down in history," the caption under the video reads.

It is noted that Unikka Pharma specializes in highly effective injectable drugs. As part of the partnership with Neymar, the Ousadia Unikka campaign will be launched, focusing on innovation in health, athletic performance, and longevity.