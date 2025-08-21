Wolves strengthen their pack: Wolverhampton sign Girona defender

A truly serious challenge for the player.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, English side Wolverhampton are closing in on the signing of 26-year-old Girona defender Ladislav Krejci.

Reports indicate that Wolves will pay around 35 million euros for the young Czech. An agreement between the parties has already been reached; only the medical and official signatures remain before Krejci becomes a Wolverhampton player.

Krejci joined Girona from Sparta Prague last summer for 8 million euros. Since then, he has played 36 matches, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist. His current contract with the club runs until 2029, and Transfermarkt values Krejci at 12 million euros.

