Wolverhampton vs Man United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Football news Today, 15:53
Steven Perez
In the concluding match of the 22nd round, Manchester United will travel to Wolverhampton. DailySports has provided information on where you can watch the game.

Wolverhampton vs Manchester United: what you need to know about the match

Manchester United is displaying somewhat inconsistent results. Eric Ten Hag's team currently occupies the eighth position in the league table with 32 points after 21 matches. In their last five games, the "Red Devils" secured three victories, suffered one defeat, and played to a draw once. Wolverhampton is positioned 11th in the Premier League, trailing Manchester United by only three points. After 21 matches, they have accumulated 29 points. In their recent five matches, Wolverhampton celebrated three victories and drew twice.

Manchester United is grappling with injury concerns among its players. Missing this game will be: Amad, Lindelof, Matic, and Martial. Additionally, Mount and Rashford are questionable. Wolverhampton's situation is not as dire, with Pablo Sarabia being at risk of missing the match.

When and where will the match take place?

The 22nd-round Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Manchester United will take place on February 1 and kick off at 21:15 Central European Time. Start times for the match in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:15
  • New York 15:15
  • Panama 15:15
  • Toronto 15:15
  • Port of Spain 16:15
  • London 20:15
  • Yaoundé 21:15
  • Abuja 20:15
  • Cape Town 22:15

Wolverhampton vs Manchester United how to watch the match

We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the game.

  • Australia - Paramount+
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - Sportsnet
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - BBC
  • United States - SiriusXM FC, ESPN+

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - ESPN
  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
  • Barbados - ESPN
  • Belize - ESPN
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN
  • Cayman Islands - ESPN
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - ESPN
  • Fiji - Sky Sport
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - ESPN
  • Hong Kong - M Plus Live
  • India - Star Sports
  • Ireland - BBC
  • Israel - Sport 1
  • Jamaica - ESPN
  • Kiribati - Sky Sport
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport 3
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Nauru - Sky Sport 3
  • Palau - Sky Sport 3
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS
  • Panama - Start+, ESPN
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - ESPN
  • Samoa - Sky Sport 3
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - 111 mio Sports 1
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport 3
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Tonga - Sky Sport 3
  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport 3
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
