Without Ronaldo. The former Manchester United CEO named the top three transfers for the team

Former Manchester United CEO David Gill, who held the position from 2003 to 2013, shared his top three transfers for the "Red Devils." Gill said the following in Rio Ferdinand's podcast:

"I would name Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick in terms of what they did for the club. And third, I would name two players. There are many: Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra. But in terms of importance to the club, one of the most important transfers was Edwin van der Sar. We tried to replace Peter Schmeichel, got Edwin, and he was great."

Although Gill did not include Ronaldo's transfer in his list, it's worth noting that the Portuguese joined the club a month before Gill officially took over as CEO.

It's also worth mentioning that legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson previously purchased a horse for £630,000.