PHOTO. Legendary Sir Alex Ferguson acquires a horse for £630,000

The legendary former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has indulged himself with a lavish gift.

The 82-year-old Scotsman will become the proud owner of the most expensive racehorse ever sold at a public auction. The 6-year-old jumper, Caldwell Potter, was valued at £633,000 and will head to trainer Paul Nicholls' yard in Ditcheat.

It's worth noting that the previous record fee paid for a horse at a public auction was £620,000 when the stallion Interconnected was bought by Darren Yates in 2019.

Sir Alex Ferguson has long been a fan of horse racing, and since retiring from coaching, he has dedicated himself entirely to his passion. His horses have repeatedly triumphed in major tournaments.

In October 2023, it was reported that Ferguson's wife had passed away.

