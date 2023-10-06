The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
Football news Today, 14:12
PHOTO: Dave M. Benett
English football club Manchester United has officially announced the passing of Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, at the age of 84.
They first met in 1964 when the future coach was 23 years old. Two years later, they got married and spent 57 years together. The couple raised three sons and had 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
"Everyone at Manchester United offers their sincere condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following the sad news of Lady Cathy's passing.
Lady Cathy was a much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she was a rock for Sir Alex throughout his career," Manchester United's statement said.
