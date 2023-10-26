Without Haaland, but with Onana and Maguire. Best XI of the third round of the Champions League

The UEFA press office, via the official Twitter account of the Champions League, has announced the symbolic team for the third round of the 2023/24 Champions League:

Goalkeeper: André Onana (Manchester United)

Defenders: David Raum (RB Leipzig), Nico Schlötterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Fermin López (Barcelona), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord), Évanilson (Porto), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).

The big hitters on Matchday 3 👊#UCLTOTW | @PlayStationEU — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 26, 2023

It's worth noting that the star Norwegian forward of Manchester City, Erling Haaland, who scored a brace in the match against Young Boys, did not make it into the team of the week.

Also, WhoScored and SofaScore have presented their own versions of the best players of the round. The teams differ significantly.

The Champions League team of the week according to WhoScored

The team of the week in the Champions League according to SofaScore