With a wide smile. Jude Bellingham shares photos from Real Madrid training

Working without restrictions
Lifestyle Today, 08:27
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Jude Bellingham training at Real Madrid's training ground Photo: https://www.instagram.com/judebellingham / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is fully back in action after his injury. The midfielder took to Instagram to share fresh snaps from a recent team training session.

Bellingham posted several photos that show him working alongside his teammates during the session.

The Englishman, who was forced to miss the start of the season as he recovered from shoulder surgery, has now returned to full training. Not only is he practicing without any limitations, but he also made his comeback on the pitch in the match against Espanyol.

Jude came on in the 89th minute, replacing Kylian Mbappé. Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is easing the midfielder back into official matches, allowing him to smoothly regain his match rhythm after the break.

It's worth noting that Los Blancos secured another victory in the latest round of La Liga, extending their winning streak to six matches at the start of the current season. Real Madrid have won all five of their La Liga fixtures and also started their Champions League campaign with a victory.

