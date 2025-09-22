Back in action. Jude Bellingham responds to his comeback after injury

Expresses gratitude for the support

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham missed the start of the season due to shoulder surgery. But now he has made a full return to the pitch, coming off the bench in the match against Espanyol.

The footballer reacted to his return to action on his Instagram page. Jude posted photos from the match and added an emotional caption.

"Missed this and all of you so much. Truly humbled by the love you gave me in the stadium today and the support from everyone throughout my recovery, it means the world to me. Now for more. Hala Madrid!🤍"

As a reminder, Bellingham underwent surgery on his injured shoulder at the end of last season, a problem that had bothered him for several years. It was expected that the Englishman's rehabilitation would last until October, but he managed to recover ahead of schedule.

Jude came onto the pitch in the 89th minute of the match against Espanyol, replacing Kylian Mbappé.