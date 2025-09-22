Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's recent results

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The team is playing very well
Football news Today, 03:34
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Espanyol Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has embraced his role as the team's leader, driving them to impressive results. The forward shared his emotions about the latest matches on his Instagram page.

Mbappé posted photos from the match against Espanyol, captioning them with the phrase, “Hungry for more. ¡HalaMadrid!” With this message, the Frenchman made it clear that the team is hungry for victories and determined to achieve success this season by winning trophies.

As a reminder, this past weekend saw another La Liga fixture, where Real Madrid defeated Espanyol 2-0. Kylian Mbappé once again featured in the starting lineup and got on the scoresheet. The other goal in the match was scored by Éder Militão.

At the start of the current season, the French striker has been showcasing outstanding numbers, with 7 goals and 1 assist in just 6 matches played.

It's worth noting that Real Madrid currently tops the Spanish league, boasting a perfect record — 5 wins from 5 matches.

