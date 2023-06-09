Winger Riyad Mahrez may leave Manchester City due to a lucrative offer

Saudi club Al-Ahli is reportedly interested in Manchester City midfielder and Algerian national team player Riyad Mahrez, according to ESPN.

According to the source, the Saudi club has offered the player a two-year contract worth a total of 100 million euros. Al-Ahli's president, Walid Muatt, personally flew to England to meet with the player. Mahrez may consider this offer as he is reportedly unhappy with the amount of playing time he has been getting at Manchester City.

In the current season, the 32-year-old Mahrez has played 47 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.