Will there be a retirement? Thomas Müller has made a decision about his future

Will there be a retirement? Thomas Müller has made a decision about his future

It has become clear whether the footballer will continue his career.
Football news Today, 12:40
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Will there be a retirement? Thomas Müller has made a decision about his future

Thomas Müller left Bayern Munich at the end of last season, and for a while, it was uncertain whether he intended to continue playing. Now, it appears a decision has been made.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, the player is not planning to retire and wants to keep playing. Over the next 7–10 days, he is expected to decide on his next club.

Thomas is keen to continue his career in MLS, and two clubs are currently considering signing him. One of them remains Los Angeles.

Earlier, we reported that the 35-year-old veteran could stay in Europe, with Serie A being a particular option. Fiorentina is eager to sign the Bayern legend. Interestingly, Franck Ribéry previously made the switch from Bayern to the Italian club.

Reminder: Müller boasts 12 Bundesliga titles, two Champions League trophies, and a host of other honors.

