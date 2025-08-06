Will he take the field? Ed Sheeran included in Ipswich Town's squad list for the new season

Renowned music artist Ed Sheeran is also famous for being a lifelong Ipswich Town supporter and even owning a personal stake in the club. In a nod to the celebrated singer, the club has included him in their official squad list with the number 17, as announced through their official social media channels.

It's worth noting that this gesture has become something of a club tradition, as Ipswich has registered Sheeran in this way several times before. This practice began back in 2021, when Sheeran became a club shareholder, and has been repeated every year except the previous season, which Ipswich spent in the English Premier League.

Squad numbers locked in for 25/26. 🔢🔒 pic.twitter.com/LbhYGlCW3j — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) August 5, 2025

That said, not all fans have embraced the move, with some supporters voicing frustration over the recurring joke being used year after year.

For the record, last year Ipswich confirmed that the famous artist had acquired a 1.4% stake in the club. This is a passive, minority investment, which does not grant Sheeran a seat on the club's board of directors.