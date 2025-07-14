Another scandal! Manchester United taken to court by their former player...

The player believes the club’s medical reports were fabricated.

Details: According to The Telegraph, Burnley’s 27-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe, who previously played for Manchester United, has filed a lawsuit against the Red Devils.

The crux of the matter is that, in Tuanzebe’s opinion, the string of injuries that derailed his career was the direct result of the Manchester United medical staff, whom he accuses of issuing bogus health assessments and providing recommendations that only harmed him further.

Axel’s troubles began in 2019 when he suffered a thigh injury that sidelined him for a long spell. Not long after, a foot injury prematurely ended his season.

Tuanzebe then endured two more serious injuries that nearly ended his career, but he managed to bounce back and reach a good level after transferring to Ipswich. However, even there, he couldn’t stay injury-free for long: in October 2024, he sustained a severe injury that required surgery to save his big toe, which he badly cut while washing dishes.

According to Tuanzebe and his lawyers, this series of injuries is the result of negligence by Manchester United’s medical staff. The player rose through the ranks from the youth teams to the senior squad but could never truly establish himself due to recurring injuries.

