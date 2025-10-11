Will he play in El Clásico? Here's when Mbappé will return to the pitch

Real's star suffers only minor injury

The medical staff at Real Madrid have confirmed there are no concerns about Kylian Mbappé's condition—medical checks revealed that the injury he sustained during France's match against Azerbaijan is not serious.

After the game, Mbappé underwent additional tests, and the results were encouraging. According to Marca, the player has been advised to take a short rest, but he is expected to rejoin full training with the team as early as next week.

Madrid fans can breathe a sigh of relief—the attacking talisman has avoided any serious consequences and, it appears, won't miss a single official fixture. It's worth noting that the clash against Barcelona is scheduled for October 26.

For the record, Mbappé felt pain in his right ankle and was substituted in the 83rd minute of the match, which ended in a 3-0 victory for France.