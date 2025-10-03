Will he play against Liverpool? Enzo Maresca gives update on Cole Palmer’s condition
In Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United, the London side’s talisman Cole Palmer was forced off early after sustaining an injury. The Blues’ head coach has now provided clarity on the situation.
Details: At his pre-match press conference ahead of the Liverpool game, Enzo Maresca confirmed there have been no fresh developments – Cole Palmer remains unavailable.
Quote: “Cole is still unavailable. Trevoh is suspended. At the moment we have seven or eight players out. Regarding Cole, I don’t have any major updates. We had a meeting this week about his condition, but for now, nothing new,” Chelsea’s manager said.
Meanwhile, before facing Chelsea, Arne Slot has lost his first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who is sidelined longer than initially expected. However, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa have returned to training and are likely to be available.
Reminder: We recently reported that several key Chelsea players are struggling and continue to play despite carrying injuries.