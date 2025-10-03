Will he play against Liverpool? Enzo Maresca gives update on Cole Palmer’s condition

Is there a chance of a return?

In Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United, the London side’s talisman Cole Palmer was forced off early after sustaining an injury. The Blues’ head coach has now provided clarity on the situation.

Details: At his pre-match press conference ahead of the Liverpool game, Enzo Maresca confirmed there have been no fresh developments – Cole Palmer remains unavailable.

Quote: “Cole is still unavailable. Trevoh is suspended. At the moment we have seven or eight players out. Regarding Cole, I don’t have any major updates. We had a meeting this week about his condition, but for now, nothing new,” Chelsea’s manager said.

Meanwhile, before facing Chelsea, Arne Slot has lost his first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who is sidelined longer than initially expected. However, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa have returned to training and are likely to be available.

Reminder: We recently reported that several key Chelsea players are struggling and continue to play despite carrying injuries.